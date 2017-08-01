SNEAK PEAK: Saudi unveils ultra-luxury ‘mirage’ airport

Aviation
News
Published: 28 June 2020 - 4 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Saudi Arabia has unveiled a new ultra-luxury international airport, whose design is inspired by the optical illusion of a desert mirage.

The airport will serve the new Amaala resort on Saudi’s northwestern Red Sea coast when it opens in 2023 and will cater for around 1 million passengers a year.

The terminal and control tower design was conceptualised by UK-based architectural and design firm Foster + Partners, while the airport master plan was designed by Egis, an international consultancy and engineering group.

It will incorporate unique design practices, drawing inspiration from its location.

“The airport will create an environment that embodies the philosophy of the destination beyond,” said CEO of Amaala, Nicholas Naples.

“This will be a unique space that personifies luxury and marks the start of memorable experiences for the world’s most discerning guests. We are delighted to work with Foster + Partners and Egis on this project.”

On approaching the airport, travellers will see land art from the air. Entering the terminal, visitors will be greeted with a sleek mirrored edifice rising from the desert. The structure takes its inspiration from the surrounding environment, resulting in a mesmerising mirage effect.

A spacious courtyard will anchor the terminal and will be complemented by contemporary interiors complete with unique artwork and tailored experiences. The airport aims to provide an exclusive private-club experience.

Among the list of amenities provided by the airport are climate-controlled hangars that will be available for private jets as well as a ground transfer service that is accessible from inside the arrival hangar.

