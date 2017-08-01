Air France KLM group resumes flights to and from UAE

Air France KLM group will resume flights to and from the UAE from 1 July as part of the gradual restoration of its network.

Air France and KLM will resume services to Dubai with 10 weekly flights from Wednesday.

KLM will fly daily to and from Dubai operating Boeing 777-200s. Air France will offer three weekly flights from Paris on A350-900s.

“Our passengers comfort, well-being and health remain our highest priority. All of our flights are operated with additional sanitary measures to ensure our passengers safety.

“We profoundly thank our customers for their patience and the authorities involved in the UAE; in France and in the Netherlands for their continuous support”, said Yeshwant Pawar, general manager, Air France KLM, Gulf, Iran and Pakistan.