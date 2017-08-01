Etihad Airways to relink East and West with new connection flights

Etihad Airways is launching new transfer services linking 20 cities in Europe, Asia and Australia via Abu Dhabi from 10 June.

The services will reconnect a number of key destinations which were cut off from one another when international flights were mostly grounded in March.

Although domestic flights have begun to resume, relatively few long-haul and connection services have begun operating up until now.

Etihad recently launched links from Melbourne and Sydney to London Heathrow, allowing direct transfer connections to and from the UK capital via Abu Dhabi.

Such services will be important in helping Etihad return to meaningful flying and reassume its role as a super-connector between East and West.

Throughout June, Etihad is continuing to operate a network of special flights from Abu Dhabi to previously announced destinations across its international network.

Transfer connections via Abu Dhabi will now be available from Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo to major cities across Europe including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, London Heathrow, Madrid, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Zurich.

Etihad has increased health and safety precautions on-board flights, taking measures including aircraft and cabin deep-cleaning, health screening and meal service adjustment among others. All passengers are required to wear a face mask throughout their journey.