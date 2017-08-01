Aeroflot becomes first operator of A350-900 in Eastern Europe

Published: 1 March 2020

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot has taken delivery of its first A350-900, becoming the debut operator of the widebody aircraft in Eastern Europe and CIS.

Aeroflot will operate its A350-900 from Moscow to a number of destinations including London, Dubai, New York, Miami, Osaka and Beijing.

The airline has 22 A350-900 aircraft on order and operates an Airbus fleet of 126 aircraft, including 107 A320s and 19 A330s.

Aeroflot‘s new A350 features a new cabin design laid out in a three-class set-up with 316 seats (28 private Business Class suites with full-flat seats, 24 Comfort Class with extra legroom and 264 Economy Class).

At the end of January 2020, the A350 XWB Family had received 935 firm orders from 50 customers worldwide.


