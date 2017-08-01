Etihad Cargo bolsters sales services in US, Europe and Asia

Etihad Aviation’s cargo arm has partnered with ECS Group to improve services in the US, Europe and parts of Asia.

The Cargo Service Provider (CSP) agreements with ECS subsidiary Globe Air aim to provide customer service, reservations, post-flight support, operations support, accounting and billing support services to targeted areas.

Through ECS Group’s subsidiary companies Globe Air, UniversalGSA and ExpAir, Etihad Cargo entered into CSP agreements that also cover sales services in Canada, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and the Nordics.

Abdulla Shadid, managing director cargo and logistics services at Etihad Aviation Group, said: “We are delighted to be working with ECS Group as a strategic partner to fulfil a key pillar of our all-encompassing commercial transformation.

“This milestone comes following an extensive 10-month evaluation process to source like-minded partners who share our vision for digital cargo transformation using data-driven market insights and deep customer knowledge.

“ECS Group’s ability to deliver cost-effective sales operations through bundling multiple jurisdictions and maximising economies of scale was a key factor in their award.”

Etihad’s new regional distribution strategy is designed for the carrier to lead its own sales and commercial activities in select global cargo gateways.