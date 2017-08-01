Etihad Cargo bolsters sales services in US, Europe and Asia

Aviation
News
Published: 2 March 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Etihad Aviation’s cargo arm has partnered with ECS Group to improve services in the US, Europe and parts of Asia.

The Cargo Service Provider (CSP) agreements with ECS subsidiary Globe Air aim to provide customer service, reservations, post-flight support, operations support, accounting and billing support services to targeted areas.

Through ECS Group’s subsidiary companies Globe Air, UniversalGSA and ExpAir, Etihad Cargo entered into CSP agreements that also cover sales services in Canada, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and the Nordics.

Abdulla Shadid, managing director cargo and logistics services at Etihad Aviation Group, said: “We are delighted to be working with ECS Group as a strategic partner to fulfil a key pillar of our all-encompassing commercial transformation.

“This milestone comes following an extensive 10-month evaluation process to source like-minded partners who share our vision for digital cargo transformation using data-driven market insights and deep customer knowledge.

“ECS Group’s ability to deliver cost-effective sales operations through bundling multiple jurisdictions and maximising economies of scale was a key factor in their award.”

Etihad’s new regional distribution strategy is designed for the carrier to lead its own sales and commercial activities in select global cargo gateways.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

AIRman Introduces Automated Landing Gear Deployment and Retraction Technology for OE and Aftermarket Applications
    Theyab bin Mohamed witnesses the signing of a contract to expand Etihad Rail’s fleet to 45 locomotives
      Four Seasons launches podcast mini-series
        W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island remains on temporary lockdown
          Nominees revealed for the Time Out Dubai Music & Nightlife Awards 2020

            More related galleries

            Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
              Photos: The Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi
                Photos: First look at ME Dubai
                  Photos: Mandarin Oriental, Lago Di Como reopens for spring
                    Photos: First look at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis