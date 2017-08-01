Olympus unveiled as Gold Sponsor for AVB ME Achievement Awards

Aviation
News
Published: 3 March 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Olympus is a Gold Sponsor for the Aviation Business Middle East Achievement Awards, we can reveal.

The Awards take place in Dubai on 31 March 2020 and will honour the most celebrated achievements in the MENA aviation industry.

Olympus has been supporting the industry in the Middle East for a number of years. It has made considerable advances in Remote Visual Inspection (RVI).

Its R&D strategy and innovation in this field helps airlines to keep aircraft airborne and minimise losses.

A spokesperson for Olympus said: “Our participation in such a prestigious event is key as it improves our brand awareness in the market, and promotes us to new potential customers. It allows us to understand the market competition and look at different horizons in our business outlook.”

For the full shortlist, CLICK HERE.

FOR SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Benjamin McGladdery

Sales Manager

Telephone: +971 4 444 3125

Email: benjamin.mcgladdery@itp.com

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

ZALL sources medical supplies from across Asia to fight the Coronavirus in Wuhan and Hubei
    Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi unveils sensory pods
      Scrubbers removing more sulphur emissions than required by law
        Ministry of Climate Change and Environment supports Innovate4Good initiative to accelerate innovation
          Jumbo Shipping secures contract with DEME Offshore on Hornsea Two offshore wind farm project

            More related galleries

            Photos: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai launches Royal Penthouse
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Photos: The Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi
                  Photos: First look at ME Dubai
                    Photos: Mandarin Oriental, Lago Di Como reopens for spring