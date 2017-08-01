Olympus unveiled as Gold Sponsor for AVB ME Achievement Awards

Olympus is a Gold Sponsor for the Aviation Business Middle East Achievement Awards, we can reveal.

The Awards take place in Dubai on 31 March 2020 and will honour the most celebrated achievements in the MENA aviation industry.

Olympus has been supporting the industry in the Middle East for a number of years. It has made considerable advances in Remote Visual Inspection (RVI).

Its R&D strategy and innovation in this field helps airlines to keep aircraft airborne and minimise losses.

A spokesperson for Olympus said: “Our participation in such a prestigious event is key as it improves our brand awareness in the market, and promotes us to new potential customers. It allows us to understand the market competition and look at different horizons in our business outlook.”

