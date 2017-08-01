Ryanair ‘in talks’ for new Max order but remains open to Airbus

Aviation
News
Published: 4 March 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

The CEO of Europe’s largest airline and one of the world’s biggest Boeing 737 operators has said he remains open to talks with Airbus if the manufacturer is able to lower its aircraft prices.

Ryanair is awaiting delivery of 20 737 Max aircraft, which all remain grounded as part of a worldwide ban on the plane following two fatal crashes.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary revealed to reporters that the airline is still in talks with Boeing about a new order for the 737 Max, which is scheduled to return to service later this year.

But he told Bloomberg that the group remains open to talks with Airbus. Ryanair’s Austrian subsidiary, Lauda, already operates Airbus jets.

Speaking at an airline summit in Brussels, Mr O’Leary said: “If the price is right, we'll buy aircraft. I'm only interested in buying aircraft that will enable me to lower my operating costs. Airbus's order book has been largely full and the pricing has been high for four or five years.”

Ryanair anticipates on getting its first Max aircraft in the autumn of 2020.

But Mr O’Leary said he “took a call” from Airbus recently, adding: “I would talk to Airbus and Boeing if the price was right and the slots came up.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dana Gas operations not impacted by coronavirus
    Weatherford unveils Centro digital well delivery
      In pictures: Sneak peek of first Arabic soap opera Al Mirath
        DNV GL launches venture fund inspired by the “decade of transformations”
          The Cyber Threats are Real – We’ve Got to Be Ready

            More related galleries

            Hotel Indigo: from Vintage to Vogue
              Photos: Shala Beach Lounge opens at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi
                Photos: Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina launches business lunch
                  Photos: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai launches Royal Penthouse
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week