Avisched-Aviapages deal to boost bookings for charter operators

Aviation
News
Published: 1 May 2020 - 2:56 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Software provider Avisched and aviation directory Aviapages have a struck a deal designed to increase charter flight bookings for business aviation operators.

Avisched will integrate its partners’ schedule into Aviapages’ charter request tool, enabling clients of both companies to sell more charter flights and receive relevant requests without additional costs.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity to support Aviapages with this schedule integration as its first flight ops software provider and are convinced not only that Aviapages has a great future but also that all our clients will benefit as a result,” said Nana Steiner, head marketing and sales at Avischedd.

“Our charter request tool is an excellent and cost-effective alternative for charter searches in the market,” said Yuri Dzun, brand development partner at Aviapages.

“Following further improvements and our clients’ feedback, we have now started the process of operator schedule integration.

“This efficiency and cooperation are especially valuable at the moment.”

This integration is made possible by the API and cloud technologies. Both companies aim to finalise the integration by the end of spring.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Nokia appoints new president for its enterprise division, as Kathrin Buvac leaves the company
    Dubai's Roka rolls out delivery service
      Dubai restaurants say they're losing money by being open
        Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
          IBM and Red Hat launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G era

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service