Avisched-Aviapages deal to boost bookings for charter operators

Software provider Avisched and aviation directory Aviapages have a struck a deal designed to increase charter flight bookings for business aviation operators.

Avisched will integrate its partners’ schedule into Aviapages’ charter request tool, enabling clients of both companies to sell more charter flights and receive relevant requests without additional costs.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity to support Aviapages with this schedule integration as its first flight ops software provider and are convinced not only that Aviapages has a great future but also that all our clients will benefit as a result,” said Nana Steiner, head marketing and sales at Avischedd.

“Our charter request tool is an excellent and cost-effective alternative for charter searches in the market,” said Yuri Dzun, brand development partner at Aviapages.

“Following further improvements and our clients’ feedback, we have now started the process of operator schedule integration.

“This efficiency and cooperation are especially valuable at the moment.”

This integration is made possible by the API and cloud technologies. Both companies aim to finalise the integration by the end of spring.