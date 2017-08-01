Private jet start-up promises more flight hours for aircraft operators

A UK-based aviation disruptor, describing itself as the first membership-based private jet platform outside the US, says it offers private aircraft operators the opportunity to increase flight hours on their jets.

TailHail, developed by British entrepreneur James Moon, is building an online membership-based charter platform that will allow any individual, group or businesses to find, book and fly on a private jets at affordable prices.

Charter flights are becoming increasingly popular options in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, which has caused most commercial aircraft operators to ground their services.

Moon says his new platform also offers aircraft operators of private jets the opportunity to increase their flight hours from the aircraft that they manage and to reduce their exposure to the costly business of empty or under occupied flights.

The platform has the ability to capture and record aircraft information including service and safety history of all aircraft on the platform, given each aircraft will need to be approved for charter use before being visible to TailHail members.

Moon said: “I founded TailHail as a way of democratising private jets, making flying privately more accessible and affordable for all.

“Our four types of membership cater for all types of members out there, from the millennial market all the way to business markets. I want to positively change and improve the way that people fly.

“Anyone can now fly on a private jet thanks to TailHail - once you have experienced flying privately, I am confident that you won’t ever want to fly on a commercial airline again.”

Moon is predicting that even more people and businesses will choose to fly privately as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

“Against the approximately 700 touchpoints which expose passengers to the risk of contagion on every single commercial flight, with only 20 touchpoints, flying privately ensures a 30-times lower risk,” he said.

Moon added: “People will be more cautious and conscious, putting their health first now when they fly, if they can avoid exposure at busy airports and airlines, they will look to. Flying privately through TailHail allows our members to avoid the airports and to fly with friends, family or their work colleagues only.

“Through our innovative flight sharing feature, members of TailHail will now be able to fly privately for a lot cheaper. I am forecasting that a lot of businesses around the world will look to become members of TailHail to protect their employees when it comes to travel and to allow for business opportunities to be seized upon.”