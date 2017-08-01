Etihad Airways lays off 'hundreds' of employees including crew

Aviation
News
Published: 20 May 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Etihad Airways has reportedly let go of ‘hundreds’ of employees, including cabin crew, because of the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokersperson for the airline confirmed that employees had been laid off without providing specific numbers, but a report from Reuters cited sources claiming the number was in the hundreds.

Staff are being let go on an almost daily basis and more job cuts are expected, two sources told the news agency.

Etihad Airways and every other UAE airline were forced to ground entire passenger fleets at the end of March amid strict measures implemented by authorities guarding against the spread of coronavirus.

A statement from an Etihad spokesperson said: “We are incredibly proud of our world-class workforce, however, we have had to make redundancies across several areas of our business to reflect current market conditions.”

Etihad’s CEO, Tony Douglas, said recently that the company, which has more than 20,000 employees, has had to make “quite sizeable redundancies” as a result of the pandemic.

The news comes as Etihad Airways announced a short-term partnership with Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL), which will see staff members seconded to the regional provider of integrated aircraft sustainment solutions for military and civilian customers.

Mr Douglas said: “Like airlines the world over, Etihad Airways is having to review its current structure and resources and this partnership allows us the opportunity to retain talent for the future; while supporting colleagues in another Abu Dhabi aviation organisation.”

The six-month deal will see Etihad employees take on various roles within GAL, which has a workforce of over 3,000, including maintenance, operations, supply chain and commercial departments.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Huawei to invest $200m in computing ecosystem during 2020
    AT&T told to cull “misleading” 5G Evolution branding
      SNOC awards EPIC contract to Lamprell
        Abu Dhabi Terminals receives five new ship-to-shore cranes
          Organic milk company Koita's webinar series on the future of F&B industry

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai