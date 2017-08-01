Etihad Airways lays off 'hundreds' of employees including crew

Etihad Airways has reportedly let go of ‘hundreds’ of employees, including cabin crew, because of the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokersperson for the airline confirmed that employees had been laid off without providing specific numbers, but a report from Reuters cited sources claiming the number was in the hundreds.

Staff are being let go on an almost daily basis and more job cuts are expected, two sources told the news agency.

Etihad Airways and every other UAE airline were forced to ground entire passenger fleets at the end of March amid strict measures implemented by authorities guarding against the spread of coronavirus.

A statement from an Etihad spokesperson said: “We are incredibly proud of our world-class workforce, however, we have had to make redundancies across several areas of our business to reflect current market conditions.”

Etihad’s CEO, Tony Douglas, said recently that the company, which has more than 20,000 employees, has had to make “quite sizeable redundancies” as a result of the pandemic.

The news comes as Etihad Airways announced a short-term partnership with Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL), which will see staff members seconded to the regional provider of integrated aircraft sustainment solutions for military and civilian customers.

Mr Douglas said: “Like airlines the world over, Etihad Airways is having to review its current structure and resources and this partnership allows us the opportunity to retain talent for the future; while supporting colleagues in another Abu Dhabi aviation organisation.”

The six-month deal will see Etihad employees take on various roles within GAL, which has a workforce of over 3,000, including maintenance, operations, supply chain and commercial departments.