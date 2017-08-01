Saudi Arabia begins phased resumption of domestic flights

Saudi Arabia is to begin the staged resumption of domestic flights from Sunday 31 May as the Kingdom relaxes restrictions designed to control the spread of Covid-19.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) will gradually lift the suspension of domestic flights to include all local destinations within two weeks, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Domestic flights in the Kingdom have been suspended since 21 March.

With some of Saudi’s carriers relying heavily on domestic travel for business, the phasing out of suspensions will be welcome news for the Kingdom’s airlines.

A number of Saudi airlines have already taken to social media announcing the imminent return of domestic services in a bid to attract revenues.

National carrier Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) will resume 60 flights each day in the first phase of reopening, according to SPA.

In the first stage of reopening, the following airports will resume operations: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim, Abha International Airport, Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan, Hail International Airport, King Saud Airport in Al-Bahah, and Najran Airport.

Since flight suspensions were introduced in March, Saudi airlines have operated a number of humanitarian, repatriation and cargo flights. Some private aviation operations have also been allowed to continue.