Sir Tim Clark and Jozsef Varadi confirmed for ATM Virtual

Emirates president Sir Tim Clark and Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi have been confirmed among the line-up of speakers at the inaugural Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Virtual, which takes place from 1-3 June.

According to the latest analysis from the International Air Travel Association (IATA), the Covid-19 crisis will see global airline passenger revenues drop by $314 billion in 2020, a 55% decrease compared to 2019.

In a series of seminars and interviews led by respected aviation expert John Strickland, director of JLS Consulting, ATM Virtual will look at the measures airlines are undertaking to counteract the direct impact the pandemic is having on their business.

Sir Tim, who has dedicated 35 years to growing Emirates Airlines to become the largest long-haul airline in the world, will discuss his time spent at the company, and its response and the procedures implemented to deal with the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Complementing the line-up of aviation heavyweights is CEO of Wizz Air, Joszef Varadi. Thanks to the implementation of new regulations by the airline, Varadi was able to ensure Wizz Air was able to continue operating during the pandemic.

A major discussion point during the event will be the opening of Wizz Air’s forthcoming subsidiary in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, which will further underscore its market position in the budget airline sector.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “The airline industry continues to face deteriorating conditions with global airline passenger revenues predicted to fall by over 55% in 2020. To address these issues, we have brought together two of the most influential figures in the airline industry to discuss their procedures and strategies for the future.”