Robots being used at Abu Dhabi Intl to sterilise aircraft cabins

Abu Dhabi Airports is introducing a new robot designed to disinfect areas and sterilise aircraft cabins in the company’s battle to fight Covid-19 and reboot flights.

The airport operator has partnered with Tawazun Strategic Development Fund (TSDF) to launch the new CoDi BOT UGV (Unmanned Ground Vehicle), which is manufactured by UAE-based Marakeb Technologies.

CoDi BOT UGV will be piloted from May throughout Abu Dhabi International Airport, including in staff areas and cargo facilities, as well as being used as part of cabin deserialisation processes on passenger aircraft.

Specifically ensuring aircraft cabins are kept clean and sterile, the CoDi BOT UGV is designed to be able to manoeuvre through airplane cabins while being controlled remotely.

The robot will help to sterilisation of aircraft while parked at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), eliminating the risk of human exposure and self-contamination.

The BOT has three central functions including targeting of virus strains on surfaces with controlled bursts of germicidal UV rays; screening of individual through thermal infrared monitoring; and disinfection of areas using liquid cleaning agents.

The UGVs will be operated in conjunction with a range of preventative measures implemented at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Measures include thermal screening, nasal swabbing, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, said: “Introducing CoDi BOT UGV at Abu Dhabi International Airport reflects our commitment to adopting innovative technology, which can bolster the protection of our passengers and frontline staff against viruses.

“The acute impact of the pandemic would have heightened our overall sense of awareness toward hygiene, and as vital piece of public infrastructure, we have a clear responsibility to ensure our spaces remain clear of any virus threat.”