Etihad Airways launches $600m ‘green sukuk’ in aviation first

Published: 1 November 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Etihad Airways says it has launched the first transition sukuk and sustainability-linked financing in the global aviation industry.

Abu Dhabi’s carrier said the $600 million transaction will support Etihad’s drive for sustainable aviation by linking the sukuk terms to its carbon reduction targets.

Etihad plans on achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050; reducing net emissions by 50% by 2035; reducing emissions intensity in the airline’s passenger fleet by 20% by 2025.

Adam Boukadida, CFO of Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Sustainability and responsible climate action are the most significant challenges facing the aviation industry.

“By issuing a sustainability-linked sukuk, Etihad is voluntarily adding to its existing commitments under CORSIA, and also committing to reduce carbon emissions intensity by over 20% from the 2017 baseline.”


