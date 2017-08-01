#BAAtalks unveils first guest as Stefan Pichler

Aviation
News
Published: 10 November 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

#BAAtalks, a new face-to-face interview show hosted by Bauer Aviation Advisory’s managing director, Linus Benjamin Bauer, has kicked off and will soon be aired.

Episode 1 features special guest Stefan Pichler, who during his illustrious career has led a number of major airlines around the world including airberlin, Jazeera Airways, Fiji Airways and most recently Royal Jordanian.

In the first episode of #BAAtalks, Stefan gives personal insights into his successful career in the aviation industry, from how everything started to his tried and tested strategies.

Stefan and Linus assess in detail the impact of Covid-19 on the Middle East's aviation market and the fundamental changes in the industry in a post-pandemic world.

During the discussion, the former CEO also shares his views on the main priorities for airlines heading into the challenging winter season and the need to boost the recovery of international travel and tourism.

Episode 1 will be published on Aviation BusinessYouTube as well as various other channels.

#BAAtalks will film two sessions each month at ITP Media Group’s studios in Dubai. Each session reveals invaluable commentary, analysis and insights on current issues in the aviation sector.

If you are interested in featuring on one of the episodes, please email joe.peskett@itp.com or call +971 4 444 3305.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad rethinks operations to become ‘mid-sized carrier’
    CABSAT kicks off fist-ever virtual event
      GlobalData report: Alston & Bird, Kirkland & Ellis were top legal advisers by value and volume in oil and gas sector for Q1-Q3 2020
        Shell, AVEVA collaborate to deliver engineering data warehouse to drive asset reliability and reduce unplanned downtime
          DRPIC suspends of Duqm Petrochemical Project

            More related galleries

            What are the Objects of Desire for Meshary AlNassar?
              Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East, including new Marriott president
                Cinépolis creates cinema for kids with a playground inside
                  The new spotlight range from ERCO, Eclipse range targets museums, art galleries and exclusive retail settings
                    In pictures: Robe's installation of Dancing with the Stars USA