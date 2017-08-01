BAAtalks unveils first guest as Stefan Pichler

#BAAtalks, a new face-to-face interview show hosted by Bauer Aviation Advisory’s managing director, Linus Benjamin Bauer, has kicked off and will soon be aired.

Episode 1 features special guest Stefan Pichler, who during his illustrious career has led a number of major airlines around the world including airberlin, Jazeera Airways, Fiji Airways and most recently Royal Jordanian.

In the first episode of #BAAtalks , Stefan gives personal insights into his successful career in the aviation industry, from how everything started to his tried and tested strategies.

Stefan and Linus assess in detail the impact of Covid-19 on the Middle East's aviation market and the fundamental changes in the industry in a post-pandemic world.

During the discussion, the former CEO also shares his views on the main priorities for airlines heading into the challenging winter season and the need to boost the recovery of international travel and tourism.

Episode 1 will be published on Aviation Business’ YouTube as well as various other channels.

#BAAtalks will film two sessions each month at ITP Media Group’s studios in Dubai. Each session reveals invaluable commentary, analysis and insights on current issues in the aviation sector.