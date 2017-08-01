Emirates deploys A380s as ‘mini freighters’

Published: 12 November 2020 - 4 a.m.

Emirates’ air freight division has started deploying double-decker Airbus A380s on cargo charter flights.

Emirates SkyCargo was already utilising Emirates’ passenger Boeing 777s but its A380 superjumbos have largely been grounded since the onset of the pandemic.

The A380’s two-floor structure means its belly-hold capacity is limited to around 50 tonnes of freight per flight but now Emirates is utilising seats in the cabin of the aircraft for cargo.

“Emirates SkyCargo has introduced dedicated cargo operations on the A380 aircraft in response to the surge in the demand for air cargo capacity required for the urgent transportation of critical goods, including medical supplies for combatting COVID-19 in regions experiencing a second wave of the pandemic,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Emirates plans to operate more A380 cargo flights in November, which will come as welcome news for pilots who have had little or no work to do since March.

Emirates SkyCargo is operating cargo flights using its Boeing 777-F and its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft including 14 modified Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft with seats removed from Economy Class for additional cargo volume.

Emirates SkyCargo currently offers cargo capacity on scheduled flights to 135 destinations across the world.

