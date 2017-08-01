Dubai Airports finalises UAE flight arrangements with Israeli airlines

Senior officials from Dubai Airports met with representatives from a number of Israeli airlines at Dubai International (DXB) last week to discuss the commencing of flights to and from the UAE.

A delegation from El Al, Israir and Arkia met with Dubai Airports officials at offices in DXB last week.

The delegation's visit follows the signing of a number of bilateral agreements between the two countries, and the recently announced launch of regular commercial flight operations connecting Israel and the UAE.

“There is a lot of anticipation following the signing of the historic accords and both sides recognise the importance of enabling air connectivity as one of the first important steps to realising those expectations,” said Jamal Al Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports.

“Both sides are keen to open air travel as a first step towards facilitating people to people contact, tourism and trade, and accordingly our focus at the meeting was to understand the requirements of the airlines so that we can offer them and our mutual customers – the travellers, the top class experience that Dubai is known for worldwide.”

The two sides discussed preparations for the launch of new, direct air services between Dubai and Tel Aviv, including a twice daily service by El Al operating Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, six weekly flights by Israir operating the Airbus A320, and daily services by Arkia on the Embraer E-195 E-Jet aircraft, all scheduled for launch in December.