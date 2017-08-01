flydubai launches ‘Business Class upgrade auction’

Dubai-based LCC, flydubai, has launched a new revenue-boosting initiative that allows passengers to bid for an upgrade to Business Class before their next flight.

Economy Class passengers travelling on eligible flights will be notified by flydubai via email when the bidding period has begun.

Once a bid is accepted, the passenger will be charged for the bid amount that was submitted for the upgrade and they will receive an updated booking confirmation.

If an upgrade is not possible, passengers will not be charged, and they can continue their journey according to their original itinerary.

“flydubai is committed to investing in technology that enhances the passenger experience,” said Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai.

“By providing more options for flight upgrades we look forward to giving passengers additional choice and flexibility when flying with us and a unique opportunity to experience our Business Class product.”

Passengers travelling in Business Class have their own check-in counter and priority services during security checks and baggage collection at selected airports.

Business Class Passengers also have access to flydubai’s lounge at Terminal 2 DXB, wider seats and extra legroom on-board.

They also get a power outlet and inflight entertainment system, featuring a 12-inch screen.