Aviation bodies plan to raise safety standards in Africa

Industry bodies including the International Air Transport Association (IATA), African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) are aiming to improve safety standards in Africa.

The group has launched a three-year project designed to provide technical support to the African air operators of states party to the Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM) to ensure that they achieve and maintain global aviation safety standards.

The initiative is backed by African Development Bank grant funding provided to AFCAC and is specifically for carriers in countries that have signed up to the African Union’s (AU) flagship Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) programme.

The project will identify eligible airlines, conduct gap analyses and recommend corrective actions for each participating carrier to prepare them for IATA Operational Safety Audits (IOSA) or IATA Standard Safety Assessment (ISSA) evaluation.



In addition, participating airlines’ personnel will receive quality and safety management systems training. IATA, AFRAA, and AFCAC will also host workshops and training sessions held at their facilities in Nairobi, Johannesburg and Dakar.



“This project will not only bolster safety standards in line with the Abuja Declaration on Safety in Africa,” said IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, Muhammad Ali Albakri.

“It will also help operationalise the SAATM and reinforce the development of sustainable commercial air transport in Africa, which is crucial to the recovery and future growth of economies throughout the continent that have been devastated by the COVID-19 crisis.”