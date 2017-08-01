Etihad Airways to launch daily flights to Israel

Etihad Airways has said it will launch daily scheduled year-round flights to Tel Aviv next year, following the normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel.

Etihad last month became the first GCC carrier to operate a commercial passenger flight to and from Tel Aviv following the signing of the Abraham Accords.

The new service will launch on 28 March 2021 and will mainly cater for business and leisure travellers between the UAE and Israel.

“The commencement of scheduled flights is a historic moment and as an airline, cements Etihad’s commitment to growing opportunities for trade and tourism not just between the two countries but also within the region and beyond,” said Mohammad Al Bulooki, COO, Etihad Aviation Group.

Departures will be timed to connect via Abu Dhabi to key gateways across the Etihad network including China, India, Thailand and Australia.