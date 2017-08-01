Kuwait Airways receives A330neo widebody despite travel slump

Kuwait Airways is continuing with its delivery schedule of Airbus widebody aircraft despite demand for air travel remaining at rock-bottom amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kuwait’s national carrier received its first of two A330neos last month, bringing its Airbus fleet to 15 aircraft, comprising seven A320ceos, three A320neos and five A330ceos.

Many airlines are deferring on deliveries, unwilling to add to their capacity while demand remains low and cash reserves run dry. Deliveries of widebody aircraft in particular have evaporated.

But Airbus maintains that the A330-800 “is the right aircraft for Kuwait Airways in these challenging times”. The manufacturer, which is planning to increase production rates on its narrowbody aircraft only, said in a statement that it considers the A330neo to be “the ideal aircraft to operate as part of the post-Covid-19 recovery”.

Kuwait Airways’ chairman, Captain Ali Mohammad Al-Dukhan, said: “The introduction of the A330neos to our expanding fleet strengthens Kuwait Airways’ position as a prominent airline in both the regional and global aviation sector.

“As we are continuously reviewing our passenger requirements to provide excellent services, combined with comfort and safety during each flight, the arrival of the A330neos commences a new phase in the services we provide to our passengers on-board, in addition to efficient and comfortable air transport services with Kuwait Airways.”

Kuwait Airways’ A330neo will carry 235 passengers in a two-class configuration.

“This unique product is spot-on with Kuwait Airways’ ambition to expand its network in the most efficient and versatile way,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus’s chief commercial officer.

The A330neo is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and the same wing Sharklets used on the A350XWB.