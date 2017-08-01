Emirates extends travel insurance coverage amid industry’s recovery

Aviation
News
Published: 25 November 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Emirates has expanded added multi-risk travel cover on top of its Covid cover to give customers more confidence when booking flights.

Provided by Emirates at no additional cost to its customers, and provided by AIG Travel, this cover is the first of its kind in the airline and travel insurance industry.

This new multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover will automatically apply to all Emirates tickets purchased from 1 December, and extends to Emirates codeshare flights operated by partner airlines, as long as the ticket number starts with 176.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive said: “Emirates was the first airline to offer complimentary global COVID-19 cover for travelers back in July, and the response from our customers has been tremendously encouraging.

“We’ve not rested on our laurels and instead continued to look at how we can offer our customers an even better proposition. We’re very pleased to be able to now provide this new multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover, which is another industry first, to all our customers.

“We see a strong appetite for travel around the world, especially heading into the winter holidays as people seek warmer climates and family destinations like Dubai. By launching this new multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover, we aim to give our customers even more confidence in making their travel plans this winter and moving into 2021.”

Emirates customers will be covered when they fly to any destination, in any class of travel.

“We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Emirates and we are excited to work with them to tailor this product to meet the needs of Emirates customers worldwide,” said Jeff Rutledge, CEO, AIG Travel. “Our hope is to help alleviate some of the concerns travellers may have when planning travel during this time.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

StarzPlay strengthens partnership with Lionsgate Play India
    EVS believes production engineers need training for ‘new era’
      Net Insight's co-founder takes on VP product management role
        Amazon adds dynamic ABR configuration features to Elemental MediaConvert
          Hotelier Awards 2020: All the winners, highly commended and special mentions of the night

            More related galleries

            UAE bartenders share tips on making cocktails inspired by desserts
              Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort
                In pictures: Downtown Design at Dubai Design Week 2020
                  First look: Apartment at IMKAN’s Makers District development on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi
                    Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort