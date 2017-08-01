Gulf airlines set to lose $10bn over two years despite desperate cost cutting

Gulf carriers will lose $10.4 billion over the course of 2020 and 2021 as the global airline industry braces for a massive $157 billion loss, according to IATA.

Middle East airlines will be some of the slowest to recover because of their dependence on connecting traffic hubs and long-haul markets, which are taking the longest to reopen, according to IATA.

Losses for airlines in the region in 2020 are expected to hit $7.1 billion while losses next year are estimated to narrow slightly and reach $3.3 billon.

"Dependence of airlines in this region on connecting international flights and lack of large domestic markets will delay the recovery in the region," IATA said in a statement on the Middle East market.

IATA noted that airlines in the Gulf have managed to offset some of their losses by expanding their cargo business.

But passenger demand in the region fell 73% in 2020 compared to last year while capacity has also fallen by 64.5 percent. The Middle East is expected to see 60 million travellers this year compared to the 203 million in 2019.

The industry trade body said that a full return to 2019 levels is not expected until late 2024 in the Middle East region, although some airline executives in the area have disputed this prediction.

"The Covid-19 crisis threatens the survival of the air transport industry," with 2020 likely to go down in history as its "worst" year ever, IATA said.

Global impact

Globally, the airline sector is expected to lose $118.5 billion in 2020 and $38.7 billion in 2021.

“The history books will record 2020 as the industry’s worst financial year,” said IATA’s CEO, Alexandre de Juniac. “Airlines cut expenses by an average of a billion dollars a day over 2020 and will still rack-up unprecedented losses. Were it not for the $173 billion in financial support by governments we would have seen bankruptcies on a massive scale.”

De Juniac said airlines have cut costs by 45.8% but revenues are still down 60.9%.

“The result is that airlines will lose $66 for every passenger carried this year for a total net loss of $118.5 billion,” he said. This loss will be reduced sharply by $80 billion in 2021. But the prospect of losing $38.7 billion next year is nothing to celebrate.

“We need to get borders safely re-opened without quarantine so that people will fly again. And with airlines expected to bleed cash at least until the fourth quarter of 2021 there is no time to lose.”

In 2019 cargo accounted for 12% of revenues and that is expected to grow to 36% in 2020.