IATA reshuffle: Top-level changes at aviation trade body

The aviation industry’s main trade body has reshuffled its top-level management following its 2020 AGM, which took place this week.

Robin Hayes, CEO of JetBlue is now the chair of IATA’s board, replacing Lufthansa’s CEO, Carsten Spohr. Hayes will serve an extended term as chair covering two AGMs due the disruption to governance cycles necessitated by the COVID-19 crisis.

Rickard Gustafson, CEO of SAS Group, will serve as chairman of the board until 2023. Willie Walsh, former CEO of International Airlines Group (IAG), will become IATA’s new director general from 1 April 2021. He will succeed Alexandre de Juniac, who has led IATA since 2016.

“I am pleased to be ending my term as Chair of the IATA BoG with strong leadership in place to see IATA through the crisis and lead the industry towards recovery,” said Sphor. “Willie will take up the mantle from April with the fierce leadership determination for which he is well-known.”

Hayes said: “The expectations for IATA’s leadership are high. Managing through the crisis is, of course, at the top of the agenda. We must safely re-open borders and build back the vital global connectivity that has been lost in this crisis. There is a great expectation for aviation’s role in the global distribution of a vaccines when they are ready.

“Safely re-starting large parts of the industry after months of being grounded is a challenge that will require IATA to work with governments globally. And, in additional COVID-19 related work, we have a clear mandate to meet our 2050 goal to cut net aviation emissions to half 2005 levels; and to explore pathways to net zero globally.”

De Juniac said: “These next months will be critical. There is much work to be done to re-open borders with testing. And we are making preparations for the eventual global distribution of vaccines. I look forward to working with Robin to move as far as we can on these and other critical IATA projects before handing over to Willie during March.”