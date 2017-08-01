flydubai lands first scheduled flight in Tel Aviv

Aviation
News
Published: 29 November 2020 - 5:09 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

The first scheduled commercial flight operated by flydubai from Dubai International (DXB) landed at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) on 26 November at 11:35.

“The creation of these direct air links will support the development of commercial ventures across a number of sectors helping to drive success and prosperity,” said flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce, said: “Since we announced the launch of operations to Tel Aviv we have seen strong demand for services from both Israel and the UAE. We received our first bookings from both tourists and business travellers shortly after the schedule was published. There is opportunity to further grow our double daily service.”

flydubai’s extended codeshare partnership with Emirates offers travellers connections through Dubai’s international hub to 155 destinations between both the Emirates and flydubai networks including Australia, China, Indian Ocean, Japan, South Asia and the United States.

The inaugural flight was flown by Captain Patrick Gonzenbach and Emirati First Officer, Abdulla Al Shamsi.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

India-UAE routes set for heavy traffic in December
    Three-member team produces AFC Wimbledon's coverage
      ADNOC Distribution’s Dubai expansion continues with the Emirate’s first ‘ADNOC On the go’
        Agricultural applications to benefit from the expansion of BASF’s plastic additives portfolio in Pontecchio Marconi
          Honeywell UOP awards annual engineering scholarships to Cairo University students

            More related galleries

            Revealed: Head Chef of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for Caterer Awards 2020
              In pictures: 10 years of Nat Geo's 'Moments' competition
                Take a look at Fairmont Serviced Residences Ramla Riyadh
                  In Pictures: What does a Covid-safe virtual set look like?
                    First look at Dubai's Address Beach Resort opening in December 2020