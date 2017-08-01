SpiceJet launches operations from Ras Al Khaimah airport

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RAK Airport) on Friday welcomed the first scheduled passenger flight from India’s second largest budget carrier, SpiceJet.

Touching down just before 01:00 on Friday morning, SpiceJet’s flight SG 160, a Boeing 737-800, from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, was given a water cannon salute.

SpiceJet’s first tranche of new services will connect passengers in the UAE to 28 destinations in India via Delhi, with more cities to be progressively added in the coming weeks and months.

“This new service will open new routes for us to India, which is our largest market,” said Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Department of Civil Aviation and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport

“With the facility to connect to more than 28 destinations in India via Delhi, it will stimulate consumer demand, provide connectivity and ease to our residents, and promote international tourism.”

SpiceJet boss Ajay Singh said: “RAK Airport has been a vital partner for us since we signed an MoU with them last year and they are a major part of our expansion plans, which are to deliver more services to more destinations across the Indian sub-continent and the rest of the world.

“SpiceJet has flown with the highest occupancy of over 90% in India for a record five years now, which is a testament of our popularity and the addition of our flights to Ras Al Khaimah has received a tremendous response.”

Sanjay Khanna, RAK airport’s CEO, said: “RAK Airport is progressively ramping up its scope of operations in a new phase of expansion and SpiceJet is an important partner in our strategy. As an increasingly influential passenger and logistics hub, we are embedded in the fabric of the community in Ras Al Khaimah and play an important role in the emirate’s socio-economic development, as well as the wider growth and development of the UAE.”