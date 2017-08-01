Etihad Airways received $22bn from Abu Dhabi pre-pandemic

UAE national airline Etihad Airways has received around $22 billion from Abu Dhabi’s government since the carrier started operations in 2003.

The investments, made before Covid-19, highlight Abu Dhabi’s ambition to turn its carrier into one of the largest airline companies in the world.

An investor meeting ahead of a sukuk sale revealed that the previously undisclosed investments had been carried out until the end of 2019, according to a report by Bloomberg.

It was not immediately clear if payments were made after 2018, when the UAE agreed to increase financial transparency in its airlines as part of a deal with the US, the report stated.

Abu Dhabi’s Media Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Etihad lost $5.67 over the four years before 2020 but the airline was slowly narrowing its losses up until the Covid-19 pandemic, which has torn the industry apart.

It is unclear whether Etihad has received direct financial support from Abu Dhabi’s government since the pandemic started but the airline did sell $600 million in five-year “transition” Islamic bonds last month as part of a $3 billion sukuk programme.

Neighbouring airline Emirates received $2 billion from Dubai’s government earlier this year to help it deal offset the impact of the pandemic while Lufthansa, South African Airways and Cathay Pacific have all received massive bailout packages.

Etihad lost $758 million in the first half of its current financial year and was forced to cut thousands of jobs during the pandemic. But the airline is considered to be a key contributor to Abu Dhabi’s economy and it is unsurprising that the carrier continues to be supported by the government.