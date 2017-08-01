Etihad Airways received $22bn from Abu Dhabi pre-pandemic

Aviation
News
Published: 3 November 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

UAE national airline Etihad Airways has received around $22 billion from Abu Dhabi’s government since the carrier started operations in 2003.

The investments, made before Covid-19, highlight Abu Dhabi’s ambition to turn its carrier into one of the largest airline companies in the world.

An investor meeting ahead of a sukuk sale revealed that the previously undisclosed investments had been carried out until the end of 2019, according to a report by Bloomberg.

It was not immediately clear if payments were made after 2018, when the UAE agreed to increase financial transparency in its airlines as part of a deal with the US, the report stated.

Abu Dhabi’s Media Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Etihad lost $5.67 over the four years before 2020 but the airline was slowly narrowing its losses up until the Covid-19 pandemic, which has torn the industry apart.

It is unclear whether Etihad has received direct financial support from Abu Dhabi’s government since the pandemic started but the airline did sell $600 million in five-year “transition” Islamic bonds last month as part of a $3 billion sukuk programme.

Neighbouring airline Emirates received $2 billion from Dubai’s government earlier this year to help it deal offset the impact of the pandemic while Lufthansa, South African Airways and Cathay Pacific have all received massive bailout packages.

Etihad lost $758 million in the first half of its current financial year and was forced to cut thousands of jobs during the pandemic. But the airline is considered to be a key contributor to Abu Dhabi’s economy and it is unsurprising that the carrier continues to be supported by the government.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Aviation News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Major oil and gas EPC players are aligning strategies for energy transition
    UAE and Israeli hospitality leaders to discuss new tourism opportunities
      CEOs of Siemens Energy and EGA meet to review project progress and discuss future cooperation
        UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to host innovative global start-ups at CLIX
          Marriott International names new president for EMEA

            More related galleries

            Associative Design brings ‘The Best of Portugal’ to Dubai Design Week
              99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, The Address Hotel, Downtown Dubai, by A&T Group Interiors
                Dubai sets another Guinness World Record with milestone architectural achievement
                  CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Best interior design concept of the year
                    CID Awards 2020 shortlist: Interior Design of the Year - Food & Beverage