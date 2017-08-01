Abu Dhabi’s RoyalJet to overhaul Boeing business jet fleet

Abu Dhabi-based private aviation company, RoyalJet, is set to upgrade its entire fleet of aircraft following a recent deal with Swiss-based MRO firm, AMAC Aerospace, and the UAE’s Slash Design.

AMAC and Slash Design will upgrade two of the most popular Boeing Business Jets in RoyalJet’s fleet, aimed at delivering a fresh new look and an enhanced VVIP customer experience.

AMAC will be responsible for improving the connectivity in one of the RoyalJet aircraft and for upgrading the connectivity, cabin systems and all cabin furnishings in the other.

The cabin refurbishment is based on a design conceived by Slash, one of the leading providers of distinctive design concepts in the region, and utilises high quality materials.

The first RoyalJet BBJ scheduled for this connectivity upgrade, its most recently refurbished aircraft, is already nearing completion at AMAC’s facility in Basel. The second is due to commence its upgrade along with its interior redesign and full refurbishment in the coming weeks.

These aircraft will be the third and fourth BBJs in the RoyalJet fleet to provide customers with the highest speed of inflight connectivity available on the market.

“We are delighted to have our long term partners AMAC Aerospace and Slash Design on board with us for this project, relentlessly supporting us in all our endeavours throughout our journeym,” said Rob DiCastri, CEO of RoyalJet.

“The delivery of the newly refurbished BBJ will also provide us with the opportunity to showcase our new brand identity and begin to introduce our new customer experience, designed not only for our existing client base, but also for those in search of one of a kind travel solutions.”

He added: “This aircraft will further enable us to enhance our position as the global reference in premium private aviation via our ability to provide personalised delight to our guests.”