MC Solutions gears up for virtual Airport Show

MC Solutions, an Italian airfield light monitoring and control supplier, is targeting the Gulf’s major airport operators ahead of the Airport Show next week, which takes place virtually on 7-9 December.

MC Solutions, which already works closely with the operator of Venice’s main airport, has seen an uptick in its fibre optic system in the wake of the pandemic.

In fact, the company believes that now is a good time for airports to be investing in their infrastructures and long-term futures, while air traffic remains relatively slow.

MC Solutions is grown on the footprint of an inventor, Umberto Cazzani. The company is now a go-to partner for RWY lights management, A-SMGCS and RWY Incursion prevention on fibre optic technology.

Sending data via fibre optic is much safety, quicker and more efficient, MC Solutions says. The company believes the technology will soon become a necessity for airports.

Global air traffic is still well below 2019 levels and with flight frequencies unlikely to increase greatly before the end of the year, airports have a rare chance to rehabilitate their airfield system, said Dr Debora Cazzani, marketing and export manager of the family firm.

MC Solutions’ light monitoring and control system has been deployed in Europe but the company is now expanding into the Gulf region, where its product is also patented.

“The optical fibre monitoring module (MCLO) has a consumption of 20 times less than actual monitoring systems so you do not have to add or calculate for new regulators,” said Dr Cazzai.

“Being free from interferences it has no maintenance cost; you can interface the existing lights and CCRs; and you benefit as well in terms of infrastructure cost – there are no additional manholes and no dedicated cable conduits.”