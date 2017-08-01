US Election: Trump victory ‘could suit UAE airlines’

If Donald Trump is re-elected it will be better for business for airlines in the UAE. That is according to leading aviation expert, Linus Benjamin Bauer, managing director of Bauer Aviation Advisory, who has given his predictions on how the result of the US election could impact on the UAE aviation sector.

“For the air transport business in the United Arab Emirates, this US election has become the most critical election in history if we take various factors like the current COVID-19 pandemic and the recently signed Abraham Accords into account.

“While the formal statements by Biden and Trump do not reveal much about their position on aviation-related matters, it is at least evident that a Trump victory would see a prolongation of private sector, profit-focused activity in the sector, whereas a Democrat one like Biden would see a greater accent placed on the environment and surface transport as an alternative to air.

“The presidential candidate Biden has a little more to say on aviation in general but it is mainly wrapped up in environmental proposals. For instance, his ambitions for intermodal transportation methods (e.g. rail) could undermine domestic air travel and thus have a negative impact on UAE carriers’ current and future partnerships with US carriers (e.g. existing code-sharing agreements with US hybrid carriers like JetBlue and Alaska Airlines with a strong focus on regional markets).

“Since 10% of the jobs in the United States are transport-related, it’s highly likely that Trump as a businessman will favour the creation/retrieval of aviation-related jobs (direct and indirect) and ditch green projects for that – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic recovery phase of aviation. Foreign airlines like Emirates and Etihad Airways could benefit from Trump’s recent initiative to harmonise relationship between US, Israeli and UAE carriers – with respect to the recent Abraham Accords which has laid the foundation for further activities between the US and UAE.

“COVID-19 has pushed the importance of airline partnerships to another level, therefore with the Trump administration it could be highly likely to see partnerships or even Joint Ventures between UAE (Emirates and Etihad) and US carriers (e.g. American, Delta and United) coming to fruition in the near future.

“Trump’s plan to shift investments from big cities along the coasts to rural parts/secondary cities of the United States (and bringing manufacturing from countries like China back to the US) could lead to new long-haul connectivity opportunities for foreign airlines in the post COVID-19 era – driven by for instance the increasing demand/preference for point-to-point services, new economic/trade opportunities and development of efficient twin-engine aircraft with moderate capacity making thin routes profitable.

“With respect to the current pandemic situation over there in the US, the economic recovery from the impact of COVID-19 is going to be much, much slower for the United States and hence for the UAE and beyond. It has an impact on the aviation sector worldwide – regardless of the outcome of US election.”