Emirates flight crews offered 12-months unpaid leave

Published: 5 November 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

A large portion of Emirates’ A380 pilots are now on unpaid leave for a period of 12 months, Aviation Business understands.

The airline on Wednesday confirmed that a selection of its pilots had been offered leave with sources familiar with the matter telling Aviation Business that most of those impacted are A380 flight crew.

Most of Emirates’ huge A380s continue to be grounded as demand for air travel worldwide remains muted. The carrier expects to return to full capacity by summer 2021, according to chief operating officer Adel al Redha.

“We continue to do all we can to protect our talent pool for post-pandemic business recovery, but we also need to consider the impact of the current situation on our operations and cost base,” an Emirates spokesperson told Arabian Business on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that we’ve offered some of our pilots unpaid leave for 12 months, with the possibility of an early recall back to duty depending on how quickly demand rebounds and our operational requirements.

“During unpaid leave, the company will continue to provide accommodation, medical cover and other allowances.”

Emirates has for the last few months offered its employees unpaid leave for varying amounts of time as part of its efforts to cut costs and reduce its size temporarily while travel demand remains in a slump.

The carrier in August asked cabin crew to take unpaid leave for between one and three months. That has been extended with crew now able to take unpaid leave for the whole month of December.

In the summer the carrier laid off hundreds of pilots, most of whom flew A380s or were in training to the fly them.

