flydubai unveils first set of Tel Aviv flights

flydubai says it will start operating flights to Tel Aviv as soon as 26 November after the UAE and Israel agreed to allow passenger and cargo services between the two countries.

The carrier, which plans to operate 14 legs a week, has already opened the flights for booking on its website.

“Following the recent bilateral agreement, the start of scheduled flights will contribute to economic development and create further opportunities for investment in pursuit of our shared interests and values,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai.

“With the start of services there will be the option for increased accessibility to the UAE as well as onwards to the Indian Ocean, Far East and Africa reducing total journey times by several hours.”