Corporate jet market gives boost to Airbus in October

Airbus received a welcome set of new orders for its corporate jets in October after months of drought in the commercial market.

The aircraft manufacturer registered a total of 11 new orders in October, including six newly launched ACJ TwoTwentys, one ACJ320neo compared to just four A320neos on the commercial side. In total, Airbus has received orders for 308 aircraft in 2020.

Airbus officially unveiled its ACJ TwoTwenty last month, creating a new market segment which the company is calling the “Xtra Large Bizjet” .

The 18-passenger business aircraft is a clean-sheet design plane based on Airbus’ A220-100 and featuring an improved cabin.

[[{"fid":"15861","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":420,"width":750,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

Compared to the commercial airline market, the business jet segment has performed relatively strongly during the pandemic with quieter airports and a smoother passenger journey proving key attractions for customers.

Airbus in October delivered 72 aircraft, comprising 12 A220s, 43 A320s, four A330s – including the first A330-800 delivered to Kuwait Airways, 12 A350s and for the first time this year – a single A380.

Japan’s only A380 operator, ANA, signed the acceptance paperwork for its third and final superjumbo but will not physically take the aircraft for some months yet, according to reports.

ANA had previously delayed delivery of its orange A380 for around half a year as the airline remained reluctant to add unnecessary capacity and part with precious cash.

Airbus’ backlog of aircraft remaining to be delivered as of 31 October stood at 7,377 comprising 507 A220s, 6,010 A320s, 313 A330s, 539 A350 XWBs and eight A380s.