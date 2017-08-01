Air France-KLM Group launches new base in Dubai following Gulf restart

Air France-KLM Group has launched a new regional headquarters at Dubai Airport Freezone after restarting operations in the Middle East region earlier in the year.

The group’s entire regional team is now based at the freezone, including general management, HR, finance, commercial, UAE country management and regional sales support.

The new ‘flex work office’ provides a more flexible and relaxed workplace with fewer fixed stations and offices.

“Our aim is to continue to support the community, industry and the country,” said Yeshwant Pawar, general manager, Air France KLM, Gulf, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Pakistan.

“We have already resumed services with six weekly Air France and daily KLM flights to Dubai, with additional sanitary measures to ensure passenger safety. With so many major events and occasions now moving into 2021, there will be even more reasons to visit Dubai and the UAE.”

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “The opening of Air France-KLM at Dubai Airport Freezone is a great addition to the elite global brands and major companies based in DAFZA.

“The inauguration of the group’s new headquarters at the heart of the world's leading aviation sector is an affirmation of Dubai’s strategic position. It highlights Dubai’s ability to continue its growth and overcome challenges by attracting global players in the sector.”

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, director general of Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA), said: “The group’s selection of DAFZA is important as it will yield positive results for both sides. It will contribute to the growth of business and strengthen its operations in the region and abroad.”