Alex Cruz quits as BA CEO in major IAG management reshuffle

Alex Cruz will step down as British Airways’ CEO with immediate effect to be replaced by Aer Lingus CEO Sean Doyle, parent group IAG announced today.

IAG chief executive Luis Gallego, who recently took over from Willie Walsh, made the reshuffle and appointed Aer Lingus’ chief corporate affairs officer, Donal Moriarty, as BA’s interim CEO.

“We’re navigating the worst crisis faced in our industry and I’m confident these internal promotions will ensure IAG is well placed to emerge in a strong position,” said Luis Gallego.

Cruz has led BA through “a particularly demanding period and has secured restructuring agreements with the vast majority of employees”, Gallego said in a statement released on Monday morning.

Fernando Candela, who became LEVEL chief executive in September 2019, will join IAG’s management committee in the new chief transformation officer role. He will also remain chief executive of LEVEL until a replacement is appointed.

Gallego said: “As our new team comes together, we remain focused on making the right operational and strategic decisions for the long-term benefit of all IAG’s stakeholders.”

Alex Cruz became British Airways chairman and chief executive in April 2016. He was previously chief executive of Vueling from 2009 when it merged with Clickair.

Cruz has had to make thousands of British Airways employees redundant in the wake of Covid-19 as part of a major restructure.

Earlier this year, Cruz hit back at UK politicians who criticised the airline for its treatment of staff while cutting thousands of job and branded the carrier as ‘a national disgrace’.