UAE’s NY Koen Group in takeover bid for Israeli airline

UAE holding company and the owner of Aero Private Jet, NY Koen Group, will make a takeover bid for Israel’s third-largest airline, the firm announced on Wednesday.

NY Koen said it will be making “every effort” to acquire Israir Airlines at an upcoming auction.

Israir is the biggest tour operator in Israel, flying over a million passengers per year on both international and domestic flights. The carrier plans on launching flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi following the recent normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel.

“NY Koen Group hopes that this will pave the way for future business between Israel and the UAE,” the firm said in a statement.

Ukranian businessman Naum Koen, who owns the group, said: “You are guaranteed to receive the highest quality of service possible, and you can rely on us to keep all of your most sensitive personal and commercial information confidential."

He said the group is in a position to develop Israir and allow the airline to expand its operations in the area.

“NY Koen Group looks forward to inheriting the Israir brand and legacy that comes with it,” the statement added.

NY Koen Group’s business jet charter firm, Aero Private Jet, has been operating since 2003.

It claims to have access to over 7,000 aircraft and 4,000 airports. The airline is responsible for over 3,200 flights.

"Our highly experienced personal managers will help you plan your flights and all the accompanying services," said Koen.

“Our team organises flights of any complexity within a very short space of time, and we have a great deal of experience working with extremely short deadlines.”