Emirates introduces self-check-in kiosks and bag drops at DXB

Published: 2 October 2020 - 2:56 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Emirates has introduced self-check-in and bag drop kiosks for a more contactless airport experience at Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport.

The service is now available to customers travelling to all destinations except to the US, Canada, China, India and Hong Kong due to additional requirements from these destinations.

The 16 new self-service bag drop machines and eight self-service kiosks complement the desks manned by Emirates check-in agents to reduce waiting time for customers during peak periods and improve the customer experience in Dubai. More self-services facilities are planned to be added in the coming months.

The kiosks allow customers to check-in, receive their boarding pass, choose seats on board, and drop off their bags.​

While Emirates staff will be on hand for any assistance required, the facilities are fully self- service, allowing customers to travel through the airport and proceed directly to immigration.

The facilities are cleaned and disinfected regularly and hand sanitisers are also available for customers to use.

The solution was developed in house at Emirates in collaboration with Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects and Dubai Airports. The self-check-in kiosks will be continually upgraded to offer new features in the future including going touchless, and allowing customers to make re-bookings on their own.

