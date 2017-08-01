Etihad Airways includes PCR test on all tickets from Abu Dhabi

From 1 October until 31 December Etihad Airways is offering PCR tests on all tickets booked by customers in the UAE for flights departing from Abu Dhabi International Airport, with the exception of services to China.

The airline is collaborating with Life Medical Diagnostic Center (Life Dx) to offer testing between 48 to 96 hours prior to departure, at its network of collection facilities in the UAE. Travellers flying First or Business will also have the option of selecting tests at their home.

Dr Nadia Bastaki, Etihad Aviation Group VP Medical Services, said: “This is a significant development which allows Etihad to provide greater ease of travel for those departing from Abu Dhabi, by removing as much inconvenience from the PCR testing process as possible.”

Hosam Fouad, CEO of Life Medical Diagnostic Center, said: “The solution’s main concept is to ramp-up the capacity of Life Dx’s central lab for up to 40,000 tests a day through fully automated state-of-the-art robotic systems and to create a wide network of sample collection centres through partnering with selected healthcare providers across the UAE.”

Travellers flying to China from Abu Dhabi are subject to specific testing protocols and can only use SEHA testing facilities. They must show a negative PCR test result from a government approved testing facility within 48 hours prior to departure, for approval to board.

For all other travellers leaving the UAE from Abu Dhabi, a negative Covid-19 PCR test result will be required within 96 hours prior to departure. Those travelling to Morocco will also require an lg antibody test.