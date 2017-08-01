Boeing’s 777X takes step closer to service after engine certification

While Boeing’s 777X is a long way off entering service following a series of delays, its massive GE9X engines have now been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“There is no substitute that can achieve the combination of size, power and fuel efficiency of the GE9X,” said John Slattery, president and CEO of GE Aviation.

The FAR (Federal Aviation Regulation) Part 33 certification involved eight test engines and saw the powerplants complete just under 5,000 hours and 8,000 cycles for.

The GE9X engine is designed to achieve 10 percent lower specific fuel consumption (SFC) compared to the GE90-115B and five percent better SFC than any other engine in its class.

The 777X had been due to enter service in 2021 with Emirates as the jet’s launch customer. Following several setbacks in the jet’s development however, Emirates revealed at the 2019 Dubai Airshow that it had decided to swap tens of 777Xs for Boeing’s 787 wide-body.

While it is thought that the jet could be delayed by up to a year, Emirates president Sir Tim Clark said earlier this year that he was confident in the certification process .

Karl Sheldon, GE9X programme general manager, said that the engine has been through “a rigorous and thorough certification and testing process”.

GE and Boeing are currently working to complete the 777X flight test programme and entry into service. Several GE9X production engines have been assembled, and GE Aviation is in the process of completing factory acceptance tests.

GE has so far received orders and commitments for more than 600 GE9X engines.