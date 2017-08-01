Gulf Aviation Academy named as Simloc’s exclusive regional sim partner

Bahrain’s Gulf Aviation Academy is partnering with Spanish simulator manufacturer, Simloc, to bring improved aviation training services to the Middle East region.

Simloc said it is ready to establish a new base of operations in Bahrain for business development and R&D projects, expanding its international scope.

The alliance aims to make Simloc training devices accessible to GAA clients both in Bahrain and in its countries of influence.

The academy will also become the exclusive local and regional business partner (GCC/MENA/ISC), to sell and install its range of simulators.

“We are intensively working for the next steps and we will put all our enthusiasm and effort into making this alliance an example of success,” said Carlos Pérez CEO of Simloc.

Captain Dhaffer Al Abbasi, GAA’s CEO, said: "Having a highly reputable company such as Simloc on board is as testament of their trust and commitment in working with GAA in achieving its expansion plans which aim to reach more customers.”