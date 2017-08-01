India expects full return to international flights in Q1 2021

Published: 7 October 2020 - 4 a.m.
Indian authorities expect international flights to be fully operational by the first quarter of 2021.

That is according to the country’s aviation minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, who told Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the full resumption of international flits will depend on how the pandemic evolves.

"I cannot anticipate whether other countries will allow in people from India,” he told WAM. “We have gone ahead and made the best out of a very difficult situation, navigated through turbulence."

India has continually pushed back its ban on international passenger flights and recently extended the suspension until 31 October.

While domestic services have been allowed to resume, passenger flights in and out of India have been suspended since 23 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

India has agreed 16 ‘transport bubble’ arrangements with countries including the US, France and Germany, allowing flights to operate between the countries.

Puri also said that domestic flights in India could hit pre-pandemic levels between Diwali and New Year.

