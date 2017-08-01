'Air traffic in the Gulf could surge' if GCC lifts quarantine rules

Air traffic in the Gulf region could rapidly increase if the GCC introduced a uniform travel policy that did away with the current 14-day quarantine requirements in favour of an effective testing system.

That is the projection of the CEO of Air Arabia, Adel Ali, who believes that commercial flying could see a “rapid comeback” as soon as consumers are confident in travelling again.

People are currently being put off travel because of confusing and inconsistent Covid-19 travel rules between different countries and 14-day quarantine rules, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

“I believe that if the GCC introduced a uniform travel policy without 14-day quarantine requirements, I think we would find that within the GCC, air traffic would increase about 70 to 80 percent very, very quickly,” said Mr Ali at Aviation Business and Bauer Aviation Advisory’s Restoring Customer Confidence in Air Travel roundtable event last week.

The event saw a panel of aviation experts discuss how the industry could work with stakeholders and governments to reboot confidence in air travel and aid the recovery of airlines in the region.

An optimistic Mr Ali said he was sceptical at IATA’s forecast that it will take until 2024 before passenger numbers return to pre-Covid levels.

“Personally, I don’t think that will be the case,” he told the room, which included Bernie Dunn, president of Boeing Middle East, North Africa and Turkey and Laila Hareb Almheiri, CEO, Alive Group among other aviation experts.

“If we look backwards in history, this is not the first pandemic. In the last 30 or 40 years we have had others in Asia, which took about three to four months max for air travel to recover, when people said it would take years. With the September 11th attacks, everybody said the world would not travel for the next two years – it took three months. I think people want to travel.”

Mr Ali said that countries around the world need to come up with a single policy and system that is clear for everyone to understand.

“Commercial flying, I believe, as soon as we have a little confidence, probably by the end of the year, we could see a rapid comeback.

“Naturally, the major disabler of travel today is the 14-day quarantine. That means that if you are travelling between two countries that both require quarantine, you need a month to travel for two days.”

Mr Ali said that the aviation industry cannot be too critical of countries because they are still learning how to deal with the pandemic and introduced quarantine rules to protect citizens.

He added: “When countries are a little more confident in managing Covid-19, we will probably find that travel restrictions begin to ease.”