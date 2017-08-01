Boeing expects 11% drop in demand for commercial aircraft

Boeing has slashed its forecast for commercial aircraft demand as the industry begins to recover from the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The US manufacturer predicts that there will be demand for 18,350 commercial jets in the next decade, which is 11% down on Boeing’s 2019 forecast before the pandemic struck. Boeing valued the commercial jet market at about $2.9 trillion.

Demand for widebody commercial aircraft will be slowest to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, which has made large jets too expensive for airlines to operate on many routes. Boeing projects demand for 7,480 new passenger widebody aircraft by 2039.

Single-aisle aeroplanes will continue to be the largest market segment, the company said in its 2020 Boeing Market Outlook (BMO), with operators projected to need 32,270 new airplanes in the next 20 years.

"Commercial aviation is facing historic challenges this year, significantly affecting near- and medium-term demand for airplanes and services," said Darren Hulst, vice president, Commercial Marketing at Boeing.

"Yet history has also proven air travel to be resilient time and again. The current disruption will inform airline fleet strategies long into the future, as airlines focus on building versatile fleets, networks and business model innovations that deliver the most capability and greatest efficiency at the lowest risk for sustainable growth.”

Airlines globally have begun to recover from a greater than 90% decline in passenger traffic and revenue early this year, but a full recovery will take years, according to the outlook.

In the longer term, the commercial fleet is forecasted to return to its growth trend, generating demand for more than 43,000 new airplanes in the 20-year forecast time period.

Boeing has forecast that over the next 20 years, passenger traffic growth will increase by an average of 4% per year.

Asia will continue to expand its share of the world’s fleet, accounting for nearly 40% of the fleet compared to about 30% today.

The global airplane fleet will continue to generate demand for aviation services, including parts and supply chain; engineering, modifications and maintenance; training and professional services; and digital solutions and analytics. The served market for commercial services is valued at $1.6 trillion, and $1.4 trillion for government services.

Around the world, the long-term need for commercial pilots, maintenance technicians and cabin crew remains robust, the firm said. Boeing's 2020 Pilot and Technician Outlook forecasts that the civil aviation industry will need nearly 2.4 million new aviation personnel between now and 2039.