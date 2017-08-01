New platform from IATA to increase transparency among air cargo operators

Published: 11 September 2020 - 2:56 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched IATA ONE Source, an online platform designed to help the air cargo industry match shipping needs with the availability of infrastructure capabilities and certifications of service providers across the value chain.

ONE Source lists the latest operational information on airlines, airports, cargo handling facilities, freight forwarders, ground handlers, shippers, and trucking companies.

All critical information contained on ONE Source has been verified by IATA to help ensure its accuracy. IATA ONE Source is free for all service providers across the air cargo supply chain.

“Air cargo has been essential in the global fight against Covid-19, transporting vital equipment and medicines to those who need them most,” said Glyn Hughes, IATA’s global head of cargo.

“However, with over 3,500 differently sized cargo handling facilities worldwide, the industry until now has lacked visibility on the capacities and services these facilities can offer. The need for greater transparency is even more critical in the current context. ONE Source addresses this by providing a single reference point for up-to-date infrastructure and certification data, helping save time and keep air cargo moving.”

The ONE Source platform offers single source of up-to-date certification and infrastructure data, streamlined information per aviation service provider type and increased audit efficiency among other things.


