Emirates resumes key Moscow flights

Emirates has resumed passenger services to Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME) with two flights a week.

Moscow is a key route for Emirates and the resumption of flights to the Russian capital will take the airline's network in Europe to 26 cities.

Emirates has been gradually restoring its network connectivity, working closely with international and local authorities to responsibly resume passenger operations to meet travel demand, while always prioritising the health and safety of its customers, crew and communities.

The addition of Moscow will take Emirates' global network to 85 cities in September.

Flights to Moscow will operate twice a week – on Fridays and Saturdays. On Fridays, Emirates flight EK 133 will depart Dubai at 10:10hrs and arrive in Moscow at 14:25hrs local time.

The return flight, EK 134 will depart Moscow at 17:35hrs and arrive in Dubai at 23:35hrs local time. On Saturdays, Emirates flight EK 131 will depart Dubai at 16:15hrs and arrive in Moscow at 20:30hrs local time. The return flight, EK 132 will depart Moscow at 23:20hrs and arrive in Dubai at 05:30hrs local time, the following day. The flights will operate with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER.