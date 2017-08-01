KLM to resume Kuwait flights from 24 September

Published: 15 September 2020 - 2:58 a.m.
With the re-opening of Kuwait International airport, KLM will resume its operation to Kuwait City as of 24 September, starting with two flights per week.

The flights will be operated with an Airbus 330-200, with additional sanitary measures to ensure passenger’s safety.

“We are delighted to announce the news about the resumption of our flights to Kuwait city,” said Yeshwant Pawar, General Manager, Air France KLM, Gulf, Iran and Pakistan.

“Our passengers, safety, comfort, health and well-being remain our highest priority. All of our flights are operated with additional sanitary measures to ensure our passengers safety.”

These flights will allow passengers to reach Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, where KLM gradually resumes its flights. Passengers be able to connect flights to some European and intercontinental destinations.


