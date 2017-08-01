Gulf Air CEO to step down at end of September

Published: 16 September 2020 - 4 a.m.

Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air has said its CEO will step down from his role at the end of September.

Krešimir Kučko joined the airline in 2017 and began implementing a five-year network and fleet expansion plan.

He significantly cut costs and increased revenues while helping the carrier to transform into a ‘boutique airline’ in order to compete with other airlines in the Gulf region.

A statement from Gulf Air did not give a reason for Mr Kučko’s departure but said that he increased revenues in a “challenging operating environment characterised by fluctuating fuel prices, growing competition and, most recently, the Covid-19 pandemic,”

“We extend our sincere thanks to Mr Krešimir Kučko for his dedication, contributions and services during his tenure with us,” said Gulf Air’s chairman, Zayed R. Alzayani. “On behalf of Gulf Air’s Board of Directors, the airline’s management team and workforce I extend my thanks to him for his contributions and wish him success going forward.”

Mr Kučko said: “I was truly honoured to have contributed to the success story of Gulf Air over the past three years amidst the many challenges we faced. Working with a talented, majority Bahraini workforce of aviation professionals has been a positive experience that saw us collectively deliver strong results for Gulf Air.

“The experience of living in the Kingdom of Bahrain has been truly incredible both for myself and my family; we have been warmly welcomed by all and truly embraced Bahrain’s rich culture.”

