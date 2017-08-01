flydubai offers free Covid-19 cover for passengers

Published: 2 September 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Aviation Business

Dubai-based airline flydubai is offering passengers travelling between 1 September and 30 November 2020 free global cover for Covid-19 in a move designed to increase customer confidence.

The new service covers passengers’ health expenses and quarantine costs if diagnosed with Covid-19 during their trip and is valid for 31 days from the time they take their first flight on their itinerary.

The service enables passengers to benefit from coverage for their medical expenses up to EUR 150,000 and quarantine costs up to EUR 100 per day for 14 days.

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” said Hamad Obaidalla, CCO at flydubai.

“The new Covid-19 cover we are offering to our passengers will encourage more people to travel with ease of mind knowing that they will be looked after at every step of their journey.

“We see the demand for travel starting to increase as more countries gradually lift restrictions on international travel. Safeguarding the passenger journey with added precautions and enhanced procedures will help to stimulate the flow of trade and tourism globally.”


