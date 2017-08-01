Emirates ramps up A380 deployments, expands African network

Emirates has decided to operate its A380 superjumbo on its Dubai to Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME) service amid strong demand for the journey.

The airline resumed flights to the Russian capital earlier this month and began using the A380 aircraft on 18 September.

Emirates currently serves five cities utilising its A380 aircraft including, Cairo, Paris, London Heathrow, Guangzhou and Toronto.

Dubai’s airline is also increasing its African network, which will expand to 15 destinations with the restart of Luanda, Angola from 1 October.

Flights to Luanda will initially operate once a week on Thursdays on a Boeing 777. Emirates flight EK793 will depart Dubai at 0945hrs, arriving in Luanda at 1430hrs. EK794 will depart Luanda at 1825hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0510hrs the next day.

Meanwhile, flights to Moscow will operate every Friday and Saturday. On Fridays, Emirates flight EK 133 will depart Dubai at 10:10hrs and arrive in Moscow at 14:25hrs local time. The return flight, EK 134 will depart Moscow at 17:35hrs and arrive in Dubai at 23:35hrs local time.

On Saturdays, Emirates flight EK 131 will depart Dubai at 16:15hrs and arrive in Moscow at 20:30hrs local time. The return flight, EK 132 will depart Moscow at 23:20hrs and arrive in Dubai at 05:30hrs local time, the following day.