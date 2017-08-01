flydubai resumes Maldives operations after two-year break

flydubai will resume flights to Malé, the capital of the Maldives, after ceasing to operate there in 2018.

The serivce will be reinstated from 27 October due to popular demand as the Indian Ocean destination welcomed back tourists of all nationalities earlier this summer.

flydubai flights will operate four times a week to Malé on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Flight FZ 1569 will depart from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) at 10:35 and the return flight FZ 1570 will depart from Maldives' Ibrahim Nasir International Airport (MLE) at 23:30 (local time).

This brings the number of destinations flydubai operates to 40 across its network in Africa, Central Asia, Europe, Indian Subcontinent and the Middle East.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “We continue to see signs of recovery as more countries start to lift restrictions on international travel. Working together, all the stakeholders in the travel industry have a role to play to safeguard travel in this new environment enabling more people to travel confidently.

“We remain agile in our operations and committed to gradually adding more flights to further support the flow of trade and tourism around the region as we look ahead to this new way of travel in the months to come.”

The carrier has been steadily increasing its operations since July and continues to operate all-cargo flights and repatriation flights in addition to its published schedule.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said: “We are pleased to restart our operations to the Maldives. This has always been a popular destination for our passengers in the UAE, GCC and the Russian speaking markets who are seeking a beach holiday.”